Harrisonburg Police Department Officer Timothy Rugg changed careers to become a police officer in 2022.
Little did he know that the decision would lead him to helping a Harrisonburg resident of the four-legged kind.
When Rugg was in college he was involved in humanitarian aid organizations and then went on to pursue a career in information technology, he said. At some point he thought he might pursue a career in the FBI working with internet-based crimes.
He also had a career as a professional cyclist.
“I found myself gravitating towards teams that had missions,” said Rugg. “I feel like I've always been drawn towards a service. I couldn't work, or even play, without doing something [that has a mission]."
Rugg decided on a career change in his late 30s. He completed the police academy in 2022 and then on December 12, 2022, he was hired by HPD.
"I never thought I was going in this direction, but it's probably the most natural fit,” said Rugg.
HPD required Rugg to go through an additional field training, where he was paired with a police officer that trained him while he was in the field.
Rugg was on the road with his field training officer, when he received a call on July 13 that would forever change his life for the better, he said.
The police department received a call for an animal complaint. The person who called reported that a kitten was thrown from a window of a car as the car was driving by their home on Old Furnace Road, according to Rugg. The kitten was then taken into the home until the officers arrived.
"You can't pick your calls, but you can pick how you're going to handle them,” said Rugg.
When the officers arrived at the home, Rugg picked the 3-month-old kitten up. The kitten was scared and quickly climbed up to Rugg’s shoulder, he said.
“[She was] super scared, but [she] just perched on my shoulder and wouldn't leave,” Rugg said. "I actually handed the keys over to my training officer because I wasn't going to drive with the cat on [my] shoulder."
The two officers took the kitten to the SPCA, per protocol. The kitten had a checkup and there were no major concerns noted for her health, said Rugg.
The SPCA was at capacity and could not take the kitten.
“At that point, we'd already formed a little bond,” said Rugg.
So, he decided to move forward with the fostering process, and he eventually adopted the kitten, who he named Penny.
Since that day in July, Penny and Rugg have formed an even stronger connection. The two are often together, enjoying each other's company — unless it is at night, when Penny focuses her attention on Mrs. Rugg, he said.
Rugg laughed and said he does not mind, because he gets to sleep at night, unlike his wife.
Penny is starting to trust other people again, said Rugg.
“I have taken her out a little bit. We haven't fully acclimated her to the scary world. I think she still gets nervous in vehicles. I don't know if it's related to [the situation she experienced] or not,” said Rugg.
Penny is more at easy at home and shows her true personality with her family.
“She's completely crazy inside the apartment,” said Rugg. She is currently in "I’m not afraid of anything, around us, phase," he said.
Rugg decided to handle this call by making Penny a permanent part of his life. Some may say he saved her life, but maybe, just maybe, Penny saved his too.
“But she's still skeptical of the outside world, which I think is … fair,” said Rugg. "I think she still has all nine lives."
