An animal got loose in Harrisonburg on Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, city officials announced officers responded to the area of South High Street and South Avenue for reports of a cow loose in the area.
At 4 p.m., crews were in the area of Middlebrook Street and Sharon Street responding to the incident. The cow was in a backyard on Middlebrook Street, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
The cow was captured at 4:55 p.m., officials announced. Officers deployed a tranquilizer to safely obtain the cow.
