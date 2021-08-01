The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Rodney Turnboo after receiving a report Sunday that the city resident is missing, according to an HPD press release.
HPD began the investigation after responding to a report of a missing elderly man in the 500 block of East Rock Street at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Turnboo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 247 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair. He has an extensive medical history and, due to memory loss, may be unable to find his way home alone or speak in full sentences, according to HPD.
He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and is believed to have left his home on East Rock Street in a dark gray 2016 Jeep Patriot with registration UND-9050. Turnboo likely left his home in the early hours of Sunday, according to HPD.
HPD is asking anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts to call 540-434-4436 or 911. Anonymous tips about his disappearance can be lodged by phone at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" and the tip to the CRIMES (274637).
-- Staff Report
