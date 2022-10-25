Harrisonburg police released surveillance footage and still images Tuesday seeking help with identifying people and a vehicle of interest in Monday's homicide.
The images and video were taken at 11:06 a.m. in the 200 block of Community Street, where officers found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene. Police have not released his name.
The Harrisonburg Police Department believes the victim and the suspect knew each other and the shooting Monday was a “targeted act of violence,” Michael Parks, city spokesperson, has said.
Police are seeking information about three people seen in the surveillance footage and a black Volvo sedan in the area of the shooting.
The video is on the city's YouTube channel and will be uploaded to Facebook. It can be seen at youtu.be/6iPkQxNF6XI.
Police ask those with information to contact detective Alan Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
