During the pandemic in 2020 it became imperative for Harrisonburg City Public Schools to find solutions to a problem that only presented itself once students were home and relying on technology to "go to school."
Access to internet became a challenge that needed to be solved quickly. HCPS had the idea to deploy mega-modems being charged by large portable batteries into various neighborhoods via parked school vehicles. This allowed students in that neighborhood to automatically connect to the internet as long as they were using HCPS-issued devices.
"We wired the city ourselves," said Superintendent Michael Richards during a School Board work session on Tuesday at Stone Spring Elementary School.
Kevin Perkins, newly hired director of technology, gave an update on what the school division is doing this year to continue those efforts to provide internet access to students outside of the classroom.
The school division was fortunate to receive a $30,000 Kajeet Homework Gap Grant this year.
The first way this grant money is being used is by installing five modem units on utility poles throughout the city. These will function the same way that the car modems did.
Two units were deployed in the Norwood Street area, two in the University Place complex off of South Avenue, and one in the Spotswood Trailer Park area off of Country Club Road.
HCPS-issued student devices can automatically connect to these units and be used for completing academic work at home.
Eighteen additional modems were purchased and distributed throughout the school division. They include:
● 10 issued to instructional technology coaches to provide internet access on field trips and various outdoor learning activities at each school
● One issued to Central Office to provide internet access for division-level learning activities outside of the classroom
● One issued to the Harrisonburg High School fine arts department to facilitate internet access on field trips and other learning opportunities outside of the classroom
● One issued to HHS STEM Academy to facilitate internet access on field trips and other learning opportunities outside of the classroom
● Five issued to HHS athletic department to facilitate internet access on athletic trips
In addition, 50 hot spots were purchased using the Kajeet grant. These hot spots will be used to support learning outside of the classroom for individual students in scenarios where students cannot attend school because of medical or behavioral reasons and issued to homebound teachers to help facilitate homebound instruction.
Given that pandemic-related emergency funding for student home internet access is no longer available and the Kajeet grant is for only the current academic year, HCPS does not plan on providing any internet access for students outside of school in 2023-2024 and beyond, Perkins said.
Families that need financial assistance to help cover the cost of home internet service can apply for up to a $30 per month subsidy via Universal Service Administrative Co.’s Affordable Connectivity Program. For example, a family currently using Xfinity’s Internet Essentials plan at $9.95 or $29.95 per month could lower their monthly cost for service to zero if they qualify via the ACP, Perkins said.
