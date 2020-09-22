A resident of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Lineweaver development who’s repeatedly alleged mismanagement of the agency is seeking to join its oversight panel.
Stephanie Stotts is one of four applicants for a vacant seat on the authority’s five-person board, according to city documents.
Stotts has made allegations of poor living conditions in the complex and accused HRHA staff of ignoring her complaints and retaliating against her.
However, the claims have been refuted by HRHA staff, including Michael Wong, the executive director of HRHA, and various HRHA documentation acquired by the Daily News-Record, such as proof of inspections.
The purpose of the HRHA board is to establish policies and to provide oversight and leadership to the authority, Wong said Monday.
Stotts, who also goes by the name Spider, has also applied to be on the board of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.
There are no vacancies on the CSB board of directors, according to Ellen Harrison, the executive director.
Stotts has told the Daily News-Record that she has concerns about the CSB’s conduct, in addition her issues with HRHA.
“I feel like there’s a lot that needs to be accounted for in both services,” Stotts said Monday.
Harrison said feedback on the CSB’s performance is “essential” to the board improving its services to clients.
Members of the HRHA board are appointed to four-year terms, and the other four members are Chair John Hall, Vice Chair Costella Forney, Scott Gallagher and Dany Fleming.
City Council will review Stotts’ application and three other applicants at its meeting tonight, according to city documents.
At council’s meeting on Sept. 8, Hall gave a presentation addressing concerns voiced by Stotts and a neighbor about living conditions in Lineweaver.
Council had a long discussion in which Mayor Deanna Reed and Councilman Chris Jones spoke about the relationship between the HRHA leadership and its tenants, especially in the Northeast neighborhood.
In a previous meeting, Reed, Jones and other council members discussed the lack of authority council has over Wong.
In early August, the Daily News-Record spent several hours at all three HRHA developments asking residents about their views on the HRHA leadership. The response was overwhelmingly positive.
Stotts said she was suspicious of other residents’ stances due to fear of retaliation and eviction if they did not speak well of HRHA.
In a previous interview, Stotts said she and Reed met with Wong in the fall. Wong said he thought all Stotts’ issues had been addressed in that meeting.
A formal investigation of Stotts, HRHA and Lisa Benasher, the Lineweaver property manager, was filed with the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation on Oct. 7, according to documents provided by Wong, Stotts and Mary Broz-Vaughan, the director of the department.
The investigation is ongoing.
The other applicants for the vacant seat on the HRHA board are:
• Luciano Benjamin, a recent graduate of James Madison University and unsuccessful Democratic primary candidate for City Council earlier this year
• Christine Fasching Maphis, a JMU faculty member with over 20 years of experience as a psychiatric and mental health nurse
• Kevin Coffman, an employee of the Virginia Employment Commission who works with veterans
The vacant seat was previously held by Benjamin Fuller, who resigned in early summer, according to Wong.
Reed and Jones could not be reached for comment Monday.
