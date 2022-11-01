In the days leading up to Tuesday afternoon at Harrisonburg High School, Sarah Waldrop wasn’t sure what to expect.
The fine arts teacher and adviser to the school’s Gay Straight Alliance Club didn’t know whether it was going to be a handful of kids walking out of school or a large group.
For the past month, students at HHS had been planning a walkout in protest of a lawsuit that was brought against the Harrisonburg School Board and Superintendent Michael Richards. The lawsuit was filed by parents who felt that parents should be notified when a student asks to have their name or pronouns changed to reflect their gender identity.
It’s a common issue not just for the Valley but for the country. Parents, demanding that they have the right to information regarding their child, versus the LGBTQ+ community that says outing trans students to their parents is discrimination and puts trans students at risk.
On Tuesday, many Harrisonburg High School students made their feelings on the lawsuit clear and stated loudly that “Trans lives are human lives,” and made it clear they will not be ignored.
At approximately 1:45 p.m. the doors adjacent to the student parking lot opened and hundreds of students poured out of the school. They were carrying signs that said “Remind Me Why Our Rights are a Political Issue,” and “Hands Off of Our Rights,” and “All Students Belong Here.”
It was hard to tell exactly how many students stood up Tuesday afternoon, told their teachers “I support trans lives,” and were permitted to leave school.
Teachers, administrators and staff were told that students would not be punished or stopped while exercising their rights.
“Students won’t be punished,” Richards said. “They have the right to stand up for themselves and exercise their free speech rights. Our job is to keep them safe.”
As the crowd surged, HHS junior Eleanor Tjaden attempted to get the enthusiastic masses to quiet, finally being handed a microphone and a speaker.
“Identity is a huge part of this student body,” Tjaden said. “To take their rights away is unconstitutional. We’re fighting for something that we shouldn’t have to be fighting for.”
Tjaden has been planning this walkout with her fellow students in the Gay Straight Alliance Club for the last month and a half following the first meeting of the club where the lawsuit against HCPS was discussed.
After thoroughly researching the lawsuit and what it entailed, Tjaden and her peers decided that a public demonstration was needed. They made posters, reached out to community sponsors and arranged with the staff that while this was taking place at school, this was a demonstration led by and for students.
“The teachers are not allowed to come out here and be visible in support,” Tjaden said.
It wasn’t just students in attendance, however. Josh Diamond, a youth advocate, was in attendance with his son with a sign in support of trans youth.
“I care about young people, and I care about trans young people,” Diamond said. “I want them to know there are adults in the community that care about them.”
Similarly, Darryl Boikins was in attendance as a community member who helps teach and advocate for sexual health education.
“I want [the students] to know that I support them in their effort to protect trans rights,” Boikins said.
After Tjaden gathered the students, chants such as “Trans rights are human rights” began bellowing as students completed a lap around the school.
Freshman Emma Loflin walked quietly, a sign in one hand and rainbow ribbon in her hair.
“I’m a part of the LQBTQ+ community,” Loflin said of her decision to walk out on Tuesday. “And it’s the right thing to do.”
When the march reached the location where it began, a number of trans and non-binary students spoke to the crowd.
Junior Zoe King spoke out against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attempt to rewrite the transgender model policies that were approved by the Virginia Department of Education, stripping the policies of the protections they promised trans students.
King said the policies were an attempt to silence trans and non-binary student voices.
“[School] will be a minefield for trans and non-binary students who don’t know where to go” if policies like Youngkin’s and lawsuits like the one brought against HCPS come to pass, King said.
After the speeches, Tjaden thanked those in attendance, overwhelmed by gratitude.
“I’m full of gratitude to all of you who came out, no matter what your intentions,” Tjaden said. “In the photos it’s going to look like you support us even if you don’t.”
The kids are all right.
