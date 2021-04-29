Progress on Interstate 81 improvements has continued throughout the pandemic, though funding was impacted, the members of the I-81 Advisory Committee heard on Wednesday.
The sudden drop-off in traffic as the country and state shut down decreased demand for fuel, according to Dave Covington, projects lead. A regional gas tax is one of the sources of funding for the improvements, which were approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018.
The decrease in traffic, however, also provided an opening for work.
“We did see some opportunities statewide, with the reduced volumes on our interstate systems with COVID, to look at our lane closure restriction hours and relax that a little bit. So, we had a rather significant period of time where we were able to accomplish quite a bit of construction,” Covington said.
The committee, which includes state transportation officials and elected officials along the 325-mile corridor, met virtually Wednesday, its first meeting of 2021.
Despite the initial drop-off, the fuels tax revenue still exceeded expectations for 2020, according to Laura Farmer, chief financial officer for the Virginia Department of Transportation. This year, the gas tax revenue reached 90% of the estimate for the whole year by March, she said.
“We feel fairly certain that we will at least meet, if not exceed, the annual estimate of $59.3 million for this year’s fuel tax collection,” Farmer said.
The most recently completed improvement was the addition of 51 new cameras to help traffic operations workers recognize and reduce the impact of crashes and notify travelers of potential delays, according to Covington.
About 30 new digital message signs are slated to be installed by the end of October, he said. Other projects underway include four construction projects and upgrades to roads travelers use when there are delays on I-81, he said.
There are 28 more capital projects in the design phase or moving to the bidding process, while the remaining 16 projects are still in the planning phase, according to Covington.
Previously completed projects included eight curve improvements, eight acceleration and deceleration lanes, and expansion of the VDOT safety service patrol.
The greatest number of projects are for acceleration and deceleration lanes.
The acceleration/deceleration lane extensions have a great cost-benefit ratio because they’re relatively inexpensive but improve safety dramatically, he said.
In addition the eight already completed, four are being built and construction on seven will start shortly, Covington said.
“More than half of the acceleration/deceleration extension projects will either be complete or under construction by later this summer and into the fall,” Covington said.
Truck-climbing lanes will be advertised for bid next year.
Increasing truck parking is one of the VDOT initiatives that “probably has the most momentum at the moment,” Covington said.
Truck parking isn’t just about where truckers can sleep — it’s also about the safety of other travelers.
Covington told the committee that the Truck Parking Task Force has met four times as of Wednesday. The task force was slated to first meet in spring of 2020, but disruptions caused by the pandemic meant it hadn’t met once by October, according to previous interviews with VDOT staff.
Members of the task force include truck parking facility owners, local representatives and economic developers, state transportation department staff, and trucking associations, according to VDOT documents.
“It’s absolutely critical that we solve that piece of the puzzle,” said Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, a member of the I-81 Advisory Committee.
Truckers have told the Daily News-Record they have sometimes found themselves with few options but to park illegally, such as on exit ramps, proving dangerous to other travelers exiting freeways and impacting trucker’s pay if they are ticketed by Virginia State Police.
In July 2015, VDOT finalized a statewide truck parking study that identified a deficit of 692 truck parking spots on I-81 and a deficit of 32 truck parking spots on U.S. 11 between the Tennessee state line and I-64. I-81 was originally designed to handle about 15% of its traffic as trucks. Data from recent years show that ratio has increased to an average of 26% and up to 35% in some places.
Covington said the group is trying to create more spaces in state-operated rest areas, encourage or incentivize truck parking area businesses to expand, identify land already being used for informal truck parking, such as abandoned mall lots, and create digital or electronic systems for truckers to more easily find spots while traveling.
Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, asked Covington how potential federal funds from an infrastructure bill being discussed in Congress could be used to speed up construction based on priorities or expand the scope of the projects along I-81. He also asked about how VDOT can position itself to receive funds for the improvements.
“I’m already hearing that people are trying to jockey for position if some of that money is going to be appropriated,” Hurst said.
Covington said the improvement program has already been prioritized for federal funding if available.
He said staff has put thought into how projects could be adjusted should federal funds become available.
“We have identified some projects that, should there be funding available, we could accelerate,” he said. “But we have to do that in a logical manner. We don’t want to create gridlock out there just for the sake of delivering projects. We’d like to do it in an intelligent way so we are spacing out construction and not creating a problem.”
