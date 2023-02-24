Due to ongoing bridge demolition work, overnight "slow roll" closures will continue to take place on Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials announced Friday that brief closures will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., Monday to Thursday nights though the end of March. There will also be occasional on- or off-ramp closures at I-81 interchanges.
The I-81 slow rolls began in January and have allowed a contractor to remove the Va. 720, also known as Smithland Road, bridge near mile marker 248.8. The same contractor, Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, is scheduled to begin partial demolition of the eastbound and westbound U.S. 33 bridges over I-81 at exit 247.
The two projects are about 1.3 miles apart, VDOT officials said.
VDOT officials said demolition work transitions from the Smithland Road bridge to the U.S. 33 bridges in late Feburary or early March, but I-81 traffic control will remain the same.
The overnight slow rolls are scheduled for no more than 15 minutes and will take place in only one direction each night, officials said. During the slow roll, police will block I-81 on-ramps between Mount Crawford and the north end of Harrisonburg at exits 240, 243, 243, 247 and 251.
Officials said there will also be single-lane closures on I-81 northbound and southbound through the Harrisonburg area, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the end of March. When the I-81 right lane is closed near an interchange, the on- or off-ramps will also be closed and detour routes will be in place.
Partial demolition of the U.S. 33 bridges is an early step in the project to construct a new bridge over I-81, officials said. The new bridge will carry east and west U.S. 33 traffic.
During most phases of construction, two travel lanes of U.S. 33 will be open in each direction. The current work zone speed limit is 25 mph.
