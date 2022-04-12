Lauf Cycling, an Icelandic company, has chosen Harrisonburg for its U.S. base.
Brian Shull, Harrisonburg's director of economic development, made the announcement at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Lauf manufactures high-end gravel and mixed terrain bicycles, which are manufactured in Taiwan and shipped directly to buyers, said Benedikt Skulason, founder and CEO of Lauf Cycling.
Lauf has signed a lease for a shell building at 156 E. Washington St., and Shull said the space will be ready for the company to occupy in about a year. Until then, it will work out of a space shared with Brothers Craft Brewing.
The space will serve as a showroom and distribution center, as well as have light assembly. The company expects to have eight employees at the site in its third year.
— Staff Report
