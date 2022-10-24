Many have teed off on a traditional golf course or driving range, leading to sayings like “a good walk spoiled.”
A new sport, invented near Massachusetts’ North Shore area, is a whole other bucket of balls.
FlingGolf, a game invented by entrepreneurs who appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” television show, is a take on traditional golf that requires only one “club” — the FlingStick. Players use the stick to fling the golf ball toward the hole rather than swing various clubs at it.
The game can be learned in a few hours, fans of the sport said, and a round is faster than traditional golf.
The first Virginia Fling Golf Open took place over the weekend at Heritage Oaks Golf Course and Massanutten Resort’s Woodstone Meadows Golf Course, drawing around 50 players from as far as California, Massachusetts and Colorado along with locals who like the game. The two days of competition and cash prizes also raised money for the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“I’m a 12 out of 10 on the whole day,” said Austin Ebersole, a top FlingGolf player. “Everyone has been taking great care of us. It’s a must-stop destination for FlingGolf.”
Ebersole works at a Delaware golf course that hosted the first FlingGolf national tournament earlier this year. Winning the individual tournament on Saturday, Ebersole “flung” a score of 72 for the 18 holes and earned 13 “reggies” during the preliminary round.
A piece of FlingGolf vocabulary, a “reggie” is when a player gets the golf ball onto the putting green in one fling and it deducts a point from their score for that hole.
Saturday’s individual tournament began with an opening ceremony featuring an address from Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed.
The top five competitors from the preliminary round returned to the green in the afternoon to play three more holes.
On Sunday, the play continued at Massanutten, including a skills competition and team play at Woodstone Meadows Golf Course.
The inventor of FlingGolf, Alex Van Alen, CEO of New Swarm FlingGolf, which sponsored the tournament, attended the event along with New Swarm President John Pruellage.
“Massanutten Resort was one of the first resorts that had FlingSticks,” Pruellage said. “It was instrumental in growing the game.”
Pruellage and Van Alen said they were excited to be approached about having another national tournament. The owners of New Swarm said they want to build tournaments based on what the players of FlingGolf ask for.
The owners of New Swarm said they’re hoping to develop a FlingGolf tour of tournaments in coming years. Pruellage and Van Alen said they hope Harrisonburg will continue to hold tournaments.
“We hope to make this one an annual tournament,” Pruellage said. “We want to put this on our growing tour.”
