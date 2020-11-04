Nick Swayne was not planning to run for Harrisonburg School Board again. After three four-year terms on the board, Swayne felt like his goals had been accomplished.
He saw the creation of the STEM Academy, the Fine Arts Academy and the World Languages and Culture Academy.
Swayne is also the only current School Board member who has seen the plans for the new high school from start to finish. It began as a discussion in the mid-2010s and was finally approved. Construction began in 2019 but had to cease as a result of the pandemic and the financial constraints that came with it.
It is this footnote on his record as a School Board member that caused him to run again. He wants to see the new high school back on track. He was prepared to retire from service once the new school had been approved and construction had begun. But given its indefinite hiatus, Swayne feels like he has more work to do.
"I didn't want to see it go backwards," he said. It's this sense of unfinished business that led him to run again.
On Tuesday, he was elected to four more years along with incumbents Deb Fitzgerald and Kaylene Seigle. Newcomer Irvin Peckham came in last in the four-person race for three seats.
While getting the new high school back on track is the biggest priority for Swayne, it's not the only thing he wants to accomplish over the next four years.
There is a national teacher shortage, with so many teachers leaving the profession after only a handful of years, if they made it a career in the first place. A lot of that stems from being unable to pay back student loans on a teacher's salary, Swayne said.
"It makes them a perpetual student with three or four roommates just to afford to live in the city and pay off debt," he said.
This is hardly a city-specific problem and not one that will be solved by Harrisonburg alone, but it's an issue that Swayne wants to be part of solving.
Swayne also wants to look at the division's history curriculum and Standards of Learning to find a more comprehensive look at race and the history of Black people in this country. He wants one that looks at the accomplishments of Black Americans and problems caused by white people in a comprehensive way that is not being offered.
Like Swayne, Fitzgerald said she ran again this election to finish what she started — seeing the high school constructed and opened.
But first, the school division must address the overriding issue of the current education landscape — getting students safely back in the classroom.
After that, Fitzgerald's goals are the high school and getting the strategic plan approved, the creation of which began well before the pandemic and was supposed to be approved in June. She also wants to create a new memorandum of understanding with the Harrisonburg Police Department by the end of the school year that makes as many students as possible feel comfortable.
Seigle was also reelected to the School Board for her second term.
"Truthfully I enjoyed my time serving in my first term and just wanted to continue that," she said.
Seigle said she likes to address issues as they arise and does not have a set agenda for what she hopes to accomplish in the next four years.
Running a campaign during a pandemic was challenging, she said. As a "people person" she enjoys getting out there and talking with constituents and learning new things about their lives, goals and challenges, she said.
This year there were more phone calls and less meet-and-greets.
"People were understanding and I'm excited to do another four years," Seigle said.
These three School Board members, along with Andrew Kohen, Kristen Loflin and Obie Hill, whose terms will not be up until 2022, are the only School Board members that Superintendent Michael Richards has worked with, after taking over the head of the school division in July 2019.
"I'm actually very happy with my School Board and I'm glad to have my School Board, at least for the next two years," Richards said.
Acknowledging what the others said, he agreed that there is much to accomplish over the next four years, and he's glad for the continuity that the voters chose in this November election of the School Board.
