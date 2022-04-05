In his free time, Kalen Anderson, a Virginia youth conservationist, dances in a traveling Native American troupe.
In the troupe, called Red Crooked Sky, Anderson, 21, has performed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and other venues throughout the region.
A member of the Nansemond tribe of Southeast Virginia, Anderson was named the 2022 Corpsmember of the Year from the Corps Network, according to a press release.
The national honor is given each year to one of more than 25,000 young adults for outstanding service by the membership organization for U.S. conservation corps — service chapters that provide opportunities to young adults.
Through an internship with the Harrisonburg-based Appalachian Conservation Corps, which oversees the placement of young people in environmental service projects throughout the state, Anderson, from Portsmouth, was recognized for his work at Werowocomoco — a historic site in Gloucester of cultural significance to Native Americans.
“He is working to build relationships [between] tribal communities and public land managers in an area where that work is really needed,” said Zach Foster, director of the Appalachian Conservation Corps.
Anderson said, through the experience, he learned more about his own roots and gained confidence in drawing closer connections between his tribe and his public management skills.
Both of Anderson’s parents are Native American and he said he grew up attending Native American cultural events. But it wasn’t until 2016 that Anderson realized he had a family connection to a Virginia tribe.
“I think when you find that, you kind of find yourself,” Anderson said. “Just finding your personal background and your upbringing and your personal history.”
Not currently open to the public, Anderson said Werowocomoco was once home to the Native Americans’ equivalent of Washington, D.C. The patch of land was once Chief Powhatan’s headquarters, Anderson said.
While he has worked there, Anderson said a large part of his role has been connecting with tribal groups from Virginia and taking them on tours of the land.
“I’m kind of that bridge between the National Park Service and the Virginia tribes to get natives on site and provide tours,” Anderson said.
By connecting the tribal leaders with public land managers, Anderson said he hopes Native Americans will have a say in how the land is interpreted and used in the future.
“He has proven that he can be a great leader,” said Maddie Interdonato, intern placement program manager for Appalachian Conservation Corps. “He just brought a lot to the program as a participant and the fact that he decided to step up and be in more of a leadership role just says a lot about him.”
Pursuing a degree in environmental science, Anderson said his goal in life is to work at the intersection of native heritage and conservation.
He leveraged the work to tie back to Virginia tribes, including using water quality training he received during his placement, to assist the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, a tribal group, to restore oyster beds, according to the press release.
“It is rounding me out personally,” Anderson said. “A lot of tribes in Virginia are working on the rivers because we are known as the tributary tribes. The rivers were very culturally significant to us.”
Anderson is also planning an inter-tribal Earth Day event at Werowocomoco, according to Interdonato.
“It’s really cool to see how he’s been applying some of the knowledge he’s learning from the internship to his tribal community,” Interdonato said.
