The title “city manager” has appeared on Harrisonburg local Ande Banks’ resume twice, but with the word “interim” before it.
As of Tuesday night, that’s changed.
At this week’s meeting, City Council appointed Banks, 48, as Harrisonburg’s permanent city manager. His salary was unavailable Wednesday, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
Banks said Wednesday morning in an interview with the Daily News-Record that he still felt overwhelmed by the announcement but, at the same time, like a lot hasn’t changed. In his new role, Banks oversees 800 employees.
“The team that I have has been doing some really exciting work, and I don’t see that changing, only picking up pace,” Banks said.
Banks was serving in the role on an interim basis since Jan. 1 following the resignation of Eric Campbell last year.
The first time Banks served on an interim basis was in 2017 after former city manager Kurt Hodgen retired and before Campbell started.
“Not only have you had this interim job once, you’ve had this interim job twice,” council member Richard Baugh said during Tuesday’s meeting.
City officials began searching for Campbell’s replacement after he announced his resignation in September 2021. The search was put on hold in late May when George Hirschmann resigned from City Council.
Mayor Deanna Reed said council was confident enough in Banks’ leadership as interim city manager to pause the search and focus efforts on filling Hirschmann’s seat.
In response to his new appointment, the city will begin recruitment to fill his now vacant role of deputy city manager, Banks said.
Banks is excited to oversee the “day in and day out” work that city employees do daily, such as sanitation, taking care of children and making sure the community is safe, he said.
One of the more difficult parts of the city manager position is handling those “day-to-day operations” while also answering to council, Baugh said.
Baugh said that while other potential candidates would have made excellent city managers, Banks had a more comprehensive background for the job.
“It’s hard to think of any boxes he can’t check,” Baugh said.
Council member Laura Dent also said she saw strong candidates during interviews.
The city has a policy in place through the Department of Equity and Inclusion to perform an extensive hiring process when choosing employees.
Dent said council does not have to follow that policy, but chose to anyway in the search for city manager. Council wanted to consider all potential candidates instead of simply promoting Banks from his interim position.
In 1978, when he was 4 years old, Banks moved to Harrisonburg with his family. This is the only locality he has ever known, Banks said.
Banks said it is gratifying to serve a community he grew up in and to work on giving better to the next generation.
“I don’t think it’s by mistake that my entire career has been in and around Harrisonburg,” Banks said.
Reed said that both city residents and staff are fond of Banks.
“He knows what the city needs,” Reed said, adding that council can trust Banks in his decision-making.
Council member Chris Jones said he has been working with Banks since 2014, when Banks was serving as the city’s director of special projects and grants management.
Jones said Banks strives to gain continual education from conferences and seminars, also adding that Banks is an exceptional grant writer — an important quality to have as city manager.
Banks attended the Senior Executive Institute at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service in 2019 and completed his master’s in public administration from James Madison University in 2017, according to a Tuesday press release from the city.
He received a certificate in local government management from Virginia Tech in 2013, and earned a bachelor of science in history from Eastern Mennonite University in 1997.
