For the first time since 2019, the Harrisonburg International Festival returned to Court Square on Saturday, and thousands attended.
The festival, sponsored by the FairField Center, has had many homes in what would have been its 25th year of celebration, said Ingrid Manning, director of operations for the center. Due to the global pandemic, the festival has been held virtually the last two years.
“We did the best we could in 2020,” Manning said, adding that even though the festival has not been held in person every year, they are still counting it as the 25th anniversary.
Harrisonburg is one of the most diverse localities in the state of Virginia. In the schools alone, more than 60 different languages are spoken. Having and hosting a celebration of the city’s great diversity is a no-brainer, Manning said.
But the FairField Center does not want to claim ownership over the idea of the international festival. It just wants to provide enough structure to allow the community to represent their cultures and ethnicities in the way that feels authentic to them, Manning said.
To that end, Saturday’s festival was filled with dancing, food, music, celebration of customs and garb, and most importantly, a dialogue between neighbors.
The main festival area, which included the Global Village, was held on Court Square, but businesses throughout downtown provided their own entertainment and contributions to the festival. For example, Court Square Theater held entertainment throughout the day, even past when the festival concluded at 6 p.m. On Court Square there were seven artist vendors, six food vendors and eight participants in the Global Village. The Global Village was an area of the festival where different cultural communities set up booths and offered insights into their culture. Among the Global Village participants were Iraqis, Palestinians, South Africans, Sudanese and Egyptians.
Abdelrahman Rabie, a member of the FairField board of directors and a retired professor at James Madison University, was present and representing his birthplace of Egypt on Saturday.
After being in education for decades, Rabie knows a lot of the community members and helps to contact his neighbors to get them to participate in the festival.
“We try to represent as many of the 50 to 60 languages here in the Valley,” Rabie said.
Rabie said the goal of the festival is always to allow the opportunity for those individuals living so close together to come together and have a conversation in the effort to make Harrisonburg even more diverse, welcoming and inclusive.
