City crews will begin work to raise an intersection next week in Harrisonburg's Northeast neighborhood.
As part of safety improvements, crews will begin work Monday to raise the East Wolfe and Sterling street intersection, according to a press release. Raised intersections aim to help improve safety as motorists reduce speeds to drive through the intersection.
The intersection will be closed to traffic, but residents in the area will be able to travel to and from their homes, city officials said in the press release.
Painted street markings and crosswalks will be added following the construction of the raised intersection.
— Staff Report
