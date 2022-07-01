Due to emergency bridge repairs, both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the U.S. 33 interchange in Harrisonburg will be closed overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. The closure allows contractors to remove a damaged beam from the westbound U.S. 33 bridge over Interstate 81, near mile marker 247.7.
Northbound Interstate 81 traffic will detour at exit 247A and follow U.S. 33 east to Country Club Road. Motorists will turn left on Country Club Road, left on Terri Drive and then right on U.S. 33 to the Interstate 81 northbound on-ramp.
Motorists can also detour by taking exit 245, Port Republic Road, and head east on Va. 280. Then, motorists will turn left on U.S. 33 to the Interstate 81 northbound on-ramp.
Recently, an over-height vehicle struck the U.S. 33 overpass bridge. The beam is under the right shoulder of westbound U.S. 33, and concrete barriers prevent traffic from using the shoulder, according to VDOT.
A full replacement of the bridge is part of a larger construction project at Interstate 81's exit 247, which is scheduled to begin later this year.
All work is weather permitting.
