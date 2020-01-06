Tensions ran high during Monday’s town hall with U.S. Rep. Ben Cline as comments were thrown back and forth regarding recent developments involving Iran.
Cline, R-Lexington, has been serving in Congress for a year now. From being sworn in during a government shutdown to ongoing impeachment proceedings, the congressman has remained busy since being elected.
“I have worked hard this year to be as responsive as I can be,” Cline told those in attendance at the American Legion on Waterman Drive in Harrisonburg, adding that he has responded to 68,000 calls, emails and letters since taking office.
He started off the new year holding town halls at localities he lost during the 2018 election, and Harrisonburg residents spent most of Monday evening dissecting Cline’s thoughts on recent events.
The first topic brought up related to the Second Amendment sanctuary movement and if Cline supports it.
“I think that the activity surrounding the Second Amendment is very positive,” Cline said. “I think any time you get citizens excited about their constitutional rights is a good thing. We are going to see what the legislature does here in January and whether [lawmakers] listen to the citizens who have expressed their views in over 100 counties.”
The audience of more than 40 people, however, quickly became more vocal when the topic of climate change was brought up.
When asked how Cline would take leadership on climate change, Cline said in the past he has voted in favor of studies looking in to the rise in sea levels, but did not believe government mandates would be the right solution.
“We have to ask, whether in response to the change, we are going to embark on solutions that require a large shift in employment base, economy and job training, and how much that is going to cost,” Cline said.
When Cline said the evidence of the human impact on climate change was still being evaluated, the audience was quick to disagree.
The disagreement between Cline and those in attendance, with some saying that they are Democrats, continued when asked about President Donald Trump announcing on Twitter the intent to target 52 Iranian cultural sites to represent the 52 American hostages taken by Iran decades ago.
“Nobody wants war with Iran. I would like to avoid it,” Cline said. “We have been in a conflict with Iran for 30 years and that conflict has run hot and cold. ... Our president decided Qassem Soleimani needed to be removed from the battlefield. I think it was an appropriate decision.”
Cline said the question now is where to go from here.
“Iran has a choice to abandon its effort to wage these proxy wars in the Middle East and rejoin the community,” he said.
When Cline said he believed Trump would comply with international law, most in the audience responded with laughter.
The conversation later shifted back toward the Second Amendment, this time focusing on gun violence prevention.
A member of the Moms Demand Action organization asked Cline what his thoughts were on House Resolution 33, which would establish standalone criminal offenses for trafficking in firearms and straw purchasing of firearms.
Cline said he would be “happy to look at the bill,” but was confident that current gun control laws are enough.
“We need more resources on mental health,” he said, which was followed by a heavy moan by attendees.
Relating back to the recent impeachment hearings against Trump, an attendee asked where the line was to be crossed for Cline to say that president needed to be impeached.
“It is not a line that I sit down. It is a line the founders set down,” he said. “Charges [against Trump] are not of criminal stature. They are essentially lowering the bar as to what is an impeachable offense.”
While many voiced their disagreements with Cline, the congressman said that is the reason he holds town halls.
“I am here to try and come up with solutions,” he said. “There are some proposals that I have disagreed with. I want you to feel like your concerns are being heard and not being rejected out of hand. Compromise requires effort, and that is what I am doing tonight.”
Cline said he is planning to hold a town hall for Rockingham County residents later in the year.
Mr. Cline has demonstrated who he serves by his eagerness to drive down the wages and benefits of his American constituents in favor of representing the interests of foreign cheap labor through the H2A cheap labor visa program. He also put the interests of imported cheap Indian tech labor and Indian outsourcing companies above the interests of his American constituents when he voted for the recent HR.1044 bill which the Senate is now poised to pass as S.386. The incentive for tech workers from India agreeing to behave and work cheap is the promise of US citizenship.
