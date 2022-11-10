Five names appeared on the ballot on Tuesday for the Harrisonburg City School Board race, but only three would take their spots on the board next year.
The three winners ran a campaign together -- Emma Phillips, Kristen Loflin and Andy Kohen. The latter two are already members of the School Board.
Incumbent Obie Hill and newcomer Corin Jackson received thousands of votes, but fell shy of the numbers put up by their opponents.
Jackson, a business owner, had previously attempted a seat on the School Board following the resignation of Nick Swayne over the summer.
"God is good all the time, and all the time God is good," Jackson said following the news that she had been unsuccessful in her bid and campaign. "I ran this campaign as a single mother with the wind on my back. I am so honored I made so many voters proud. My heart is full and we have made progress in the right direction. Being the voice for thousands of families is an honor. I carry it with respect and I will cherish it forever."
Jackson did not know whether she will run again but said if she is called to, "I will run stronger than I did before."
Hill said he was not surprised by Tuesday's results having run as an independent candidate without the backing of any political party.
"I am quite surprised I was able to garnish nearly 3,000 votes as the only candidate without an official political endorsement and, for this reason, I would like to sincerely thank those who supported me in this election with their vote of confidence in me," Hill said.
Hill said the turnout suggest that only a small percentage of the city's voices were heard. And the numbers garnered for his opponents speaks to the strength of the current Harrisonburg Democratic Party, he said.
Jackson received the endorsement of the Republican Party but still fell short of those endorsed by the Democratic Party.
"Corin performed exceptionally well and fought a good fight, but was not able to turnover the number of votes needed to win out the lowest performing candidate of the Democrat school board ticket, Andy Kohen," Hill said. "Corin was able to win the Northeast voting precinct, which she should be proud of."
Hill said that he is happy with the four years he was able to serve on the School Board and will continue to work hard for the students of Harrisonburg.
"It was a privilege and an honor to serve," Hill said. "I would like to congratulate Andy, Kristen and Emma for their win."
