On Wednesday, James Madison University and Bridgewater College followed other Virginia colleges and universities and suspended in-person classes until early April due to concerns surrounding the international COVID-19 outbreak.
JMU staff were notified about the decision late Wednesday afternoon and a statement was posted to the university's website.
JMU students are on spring break this week and were set to return to class Monday. However, classes have been canceled next week while faculty work to figure out how to take classwork online for the weeks of March 23 and March 30.
"This decision does not get made lightly," said Caitlyn Read, interim spokesperson for the university. "We've been working in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and on-campus health experts."
Bridgewater College will also be moving to online courses between March 16 and April 3, according to Abbie Parkhurst, a spokesperson for the institute.
"Classes [Thursday] and Friday will be canceled to give students time to travel where they need to and to give teachers time to prepare for a different model," Parkhurst said.
Read said JMU's decision was made out of an "abundance of caution" with no reported cases of COVID-19 in the university community.
There have also been no reported cases of the virus at Bridgewater College, according to Parkhurst.
“We’re just trying to be preemptive about it,” she said.
However, with students traveling nationally and internationally during spring break, and with information concerning COVID-19 changing daily, JMU officials wanted to make the decision now.
"The time is now to protect students, employees and the greater Harrisonburg community," Read said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 938 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the United States in 38 states and the District of Columbia. There have been 29 deaths as a result of the virus.
While there are no classes for students next week, JMU's campus is not technically closed, Read said. Faculty will use the time to communicate with students about the missed class time and plan for online classroom work. Many faculty members have already started planning for this outcome, Read said.
"On Monday the 23rd, we will roll out online and distance learning. We want to maintain the academic rigor of the classroom and what they've known," Read said.
That is why faculty are being given a week to figure out how to do that.
Individual JMU faculty members will communicate with classes about work that was to be due next week and what the expectations are going forward. Students should be checking their email during the next week for correspondence from their professors.
Communication will be issued on March 27 to inform the university community about how they will proceed after April 5.
Parkhurst said Bridgewater College staff would reassess the situation on April 3.
Students are encouraged to go home, but housing will be available for those with extenuating circumstances and international students, according to Parkhurst.
The Bridgewater College campus will remain open, she said.
At JMU, dorms and dining halls will remain open following spring break. However, the university is encouraging students not to return to campus at this time.
In a statement posted to the JMU website, the school said it recognized students will need to gather personal belongings, and also acknowledged that some students may not have an alternative housing option, or need to be based on campus to maintain involvement in athletic, employment or lab-based learning engagements. Those students are asked to check in with their residential staff once they return to JMU. Dining facilities will continue to operate.
Due to the changes in the operating schedule at JMU, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has also suspended JMU transit service from March 15-21.
All events scheduled to be held at JMU facilities have been canceled, including at the Forbes Center, between Monday and at least April 5. This includes events hosted by the university, and community and student organizations.
Departments at JMU planning to host events essential to academic progress and university operations prior to April 5 can petition their deans or division vice presidents to hold such events.
There are no changes to the university’s athletics schedule at this time.
When looking at campus operations after April 5, the university will look at the spread of the virus, will communicate with peer universities and colleges on their plans and will work with the VDH for guidance, Read said.
"This development with this virus is changing hour by hour," she said.
Along with JMU and the University of Virginia, the University of Virginia's College at Wise, Virginia Tech and Emory and Henry College have also made the decision to go to online classes. Virginia Commonwealth University also decided to extend spring break another week and go to online-only classes beginning March 23.
JMU-sponsored travel to countries carrying a Level 3 Travel Notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is prohibited, according to a press release.
All other university-sponsored domestic and international travel must be approved by individuals’ deans or division vice presidents. Travel decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and those responsible for approving travel will be kept up to date on the most recent travel notices and considerations.
Employees who have canceled or postponed university-sponsored travel should work with their supervisor, as those expenses may be reimbursed on a case-by-case basis.
Read called the changes to the university's operational schedule "unprecedented."
"We have not experienced this as a university," Read said. "We are thankful for our faculty and staff and JMU community and ask for their patience."
Eastern Mennonite University is expected to make an announcement today regarding potential next steps.
"EMU will be releasing new key actions on Thursday morning," Lauren Jefferson, editor in chief of marketing and communications for EMU, said Wednesday evening.
Earlier, she described the situation as "fluid."
"We are really monitoring on almost an hourly basis what information we are getting," she said.
EMU students have been asked to self-report about their travels on break and self-report travels off-campus, according to Jefferson.
According to the university's website: "The university expects to maintain normal operations for the duration of the spring semester. If an outbreak occurs in our region, we will follow health department recommendations for suspension of classroom instructions and cancellation of events."
Faculty have been asked to consider planning for the implementation of distance learning or other strategies in order to accommodate ill or immunocompromised students, their own illness or class suspension or class cancellation.
Students from another local institution, Blue Ridge Community College, are also on spring break this week.
The college's public relations director, Bridget Baylor, said staff have been regularly meeting for planning, and measures have been taken to protect against the outbreak, including increased cleaning of surfaces such as doorknobs and keyboards. Baylor said BRCC is monitoring the situation and watching what other schools are doing.
Staff writer Ian Munro contributed to this report.
