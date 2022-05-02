James Madison canceled the remainder of its softball season Monday morning as the Dukes continue to grieve last month’s death of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett.
“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said via a statement released in the morning by the school.
“We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”
Later on Monday, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne and Tim Miller, vice president of student affairs, held a press conference, the first time university officials addressed the media and took questions since Bernett’s death.
“He was a very integral part, he and our counseling center on campus, in working with our student athletes to get through to this day in dealing with the loss of Lauren,” Bourne said when introducing Miller. “We have worked very closely with our student athletes internally to make sure they know there is support there and that support is there 24-7.”
JMU officials announced on April 26 that Bernett, 20, had died a day earlier. The Dukes canceled five games that week and with Monday’s decision JMU will not play the final nine games on the schedule, including six CAA contests. A midweek game against Virginia along with a three-game conference series against Elon were called off on Monday. Each conference game was declared a no-contest and will not affect the league standings.
Bernett was a key player on James Madison’s 2021 Women’s College World Series team that finished top four in the country after knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City.
The McDonald, Penn., product played the entire NCAA tournament behind the plate for the Dukes and belted a late-inning home run in the final game of the Knoxville Regional to secure JMU’s place in the Super Regional round.
Bernett’s success on the field continued in 2022. She was batting. 336 with nine home runs and had been named the CAA Player of the Week the day she died.
“She made the World Series team last year what it was,” Bourne said. “As a freshman last year she had a very, very promising season. This year, if you had a chance to follow our group at all, she had a remarkable season. Her last time at bat, she had a home run. We’ll look for ways going forward to honor Lauren both in the short term and the long term.”
JMU finished the season 21-21 and 10-5 in CAA play. The Dukes struggled early in the season after losing eight starters from the WCWS squad, but won five straight games to close out the season and trail first-place Delaware by just one game in the CAA standings.
In the days since Bernett’s death, JMU has received nationwide support, particularly from the softball community. Dozens of college and high school teams across the nation have played with purple ribbons in their hair to honor Bernett while many others have also painted her jersey No. 22 on their fields.
“It means a lot to our coaching staff and members of our team,” Bourne said. “It means a lot for us internally.”
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Bernett’s death as a suicide. Both Bourne and Miller addressed the challenges in addressing mental health issues on campus.
“I think one of the lessons learned in all of these cases is there is not one image of what this is and who is affected by this,” Miller said. “We have 22,000 students, so we have 22,000 students that we need to be figuring out, caring about and worrying about every day. There is not the ability to say that is who is more susceptible to make this choice. It could be someone we see at the top of their career or someone at their lowest point. We have to look out for everyone.”
Individuals in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to speak to a certified listener by dialing 1-800-273-8255.
