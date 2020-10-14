On Wednesday, James Madison University announced in a press release that its December graduation will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commencement ceremony will take place Dec. 19 at 10 a.m., according to the release.
In addition to the ceremony, graduates will receive of special commencement gift, according to the release.
JMU held its May graduation online on May 8, giving out more than 4,500 degrees to graduate and undergraduate students.
— Staff Report
