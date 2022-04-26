Less than a year after the James Madison softball team was the feel-good story of the nation, tragedy struck the program Tuesday as the school announced the death of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett.
Bernett, 20, played the past two seasons for JMU after graduating from South Fayette High School in McDonald, Penn. Starting behind the plate for the Dukes, Bernett’s game-sealing home run against Liberty in the 2021 NCAA Regional helped spark JMU’s run to the Women’s College World Series.
“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” JMU president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a letter to the JMU community released by the school Tuesday morning. “Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year.
“College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.”
A James Madison spokesperson said any further information on Bernett’s death would come from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said his office is investigating the death and declined further comment.
By Tuesday afternoon a memorial site was set up at the gates of Veterans Memorial Park where JMU plays its home games. Teammates, athletes from other JMU programs and the general public left flowers, balloons and other tributes to the widely popular player.
Current and former teammates expressed their devastation and love for Bernett across social media throughout the day.
"I will forever miss our bullpens, our hugs, our fist bumps, and me rushing in the morning to give you 10 cornrows before every single game," former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander posted to her Instagram account along with a picture of her and Bernett together at the College World Series.
"Forever my best friend," current JMU pitcher Alissa Humphrey posted to Twitter. "I love endlessly LB."
On Monday, Bernett was named the CAA Softball Player of the Week after going 7-for-9 with a home run and seven RBI in a three-game weekend sweep of Drexel.
Wednesday’s doubleheader against Longwood was canceled and decisions on further scheduled games will be announced by JMU at a later date.
