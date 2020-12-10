Mary-Hope Vass has been named director of communications and university spokesperson at James Madison University in Harrisonburg following a national search.
Vass had been serving in the position in an interim capacity. She replaces longtime Director of Communications Bill Wyatt.
Wyatt served in the position for 12 years before taking the position of director of communications and marketing at Virginia Military Institute.
Vass started at JMU in 2018 as the media relations manager and then transitioned into the position of assistant director of university communications.
She came to JMU after 10 years with the city of Harrisonburg as the public information officer.
Vass is a graduate of Radford University and is enrolled as a student in the master's of business administration program at JMU.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.