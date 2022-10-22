For 21 years, Josh Bacon saw college students at their best and at their worst.
Bacon started in Judicial Affairs at James Madison University in 1999. Judicial Affairs is where you got sent when you screwed up, Bacon said. Sometimes, it was a small offense, like having a beer in your dorm room when you are not 21 years old. Sometimes, it was for something larger.
Bacon grew in the position from assistant director of Judicial Affairs, to associate director and finally director. As he grew, so did the department.
What was once Judicial Affairs at JMU is now Student Accountability and Restorative Practices. As the name suggests, the department is more inclined to restorative justice than punishment. Bacon helped run civic learning programs and more.
Bacon retired from JMU after 21 years to take care of his father during the COVID-19 pandemic. He became a security guard at Bridgewater College. Slain campus police officer John Painter was his partner. It was Painter and J.J. Jefferson who convinced Bacon to go to the police academy. Jefferson and Painter were killed in a shooting on campus on Feb. 1.
Also during this time, the Lacey Springs resident began writing a book about what he learned during his time at JMU. He left the university with a lot of knowledge about what works and what doesn’t when a person is struggling.
Bacon has recently published “I Screwed Up! Now What? Seven Practices to Make Things Right and Conquer Adversity.”
“I wrote it because I believe in these principles,” Bacon said. “This is the stuff that worked and that I did during my career at JMU.”
According to Amazon the book’s description says: “Remarkable stories of effectively applying Restorative Justice principles and practices to personal struggles—and growing from the experience.”
Bacon said the book is not just for college students, but anyone who is struggling. The book can also be used by people with someone in their life who is struggling. The book contains an interactive journal, as well.
Bacon said he was surprised when a publisher agreed to publish it, saying that he “not the best writer.” It took Bacon about a month to write.
The book will also appear in area jails, where they might be needed the most, Bacon said. He plans to do some ministries and seminars involving the book in area jails with area inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.