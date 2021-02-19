James Madison University’s Board of Visitors approved on Friday the renaming of three buildings on the campus quad for Joanne V. and Alexander Gabbin; Sheary Darcus Johnson, (Class of 1970 and 1974); and Doris Harper Allen, (Class of 2019, honorary) and Robert Walker Lee, according to a press release.
The recommendations were made by senior leadership in collaboration with the Campus History Committee.
In July 2020 the BOV voted unanimously to remove the names of three Confederate military leaders from buildings in the bluestone section of campus. At that time, temporary names for these buildings were assigned with the understanding that a process would take place to recommend new building names.
To provide recommendations for permanent renaming, the 47-member Campus History Committee received extensive input from members of the campus and extended community. Recommendations were developed over the course of several months, and they were shared with university leadership for consideration and review.
“Today’s decision to rename three buildings on our campus is part of our deliberate effort to underscore JMU’s commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive institution,” said Jonathan Alger, JMU president. “These names help us to tell a more complete history of our institution. They highlight and celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of important individuals and groups who have historically been underrepresented in prominent campus namings. Collectively they represent faculty, staff, students, alumni and prominent members of our local community.”
The university made the following recommendations to the Board of Visitors, which approved the recommendations during its regularly scheduled meeting Friday:
- Mountain Hall will be renamed Gabbin Hall in honor of outstanding faculty members Joanne V. and Alexander Gabbin, professors at JMU for more than 35 years.
- Justice Studies Hall will be renamed Darcus Johnson Hall in honor of Sheary Darcus Johnson, ’70, ’74, JMU’s first Black student and graduate.
- Valley Hall will be renamed Harper Allen–Lee Hall, in honor of Doris Harper Allen, ’19H, and Robert Walker Lee, both dedicated staff members and unsung heroes in dining services and maintenance respectively, as well as active members of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities.
The signage for the old building was immediately taken down in July following the vote and the buildings' new, temporary names were assigned. Maury Hall was then Mountain Hall and Ashby Hall was Valley Hall. Former Jackson Hall was closed in July for renovations but was be named Justice Studies Building when it reopened since it houses that program.
Following the initial decision to rename Maury, Ashby and Jackson Halls, a process was put in place to decide the buildings permanent names.
According to JMU bylaws, there are four ways a building can be named — after a philanthropic gift giver, such as the Forbes Center; after someone who has made a significant contribution to the JMU community, such as Burruss Hall; after someone who has made a significant contribution the community at-large, such as Paul Jennings Hall; or buildings can be temporarily named after places or who is being housed there, such as Mountain Hall.
