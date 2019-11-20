The James Madison University board of visitors met on Friday and heard a presentation about construction projects that have been completed, are in the works, and projects that are planned for the future pending funding approval by the General Assembly.
Future projects include:
• An expansion of Warren/Taylor Hall, also known as Madison Union, with a budget of just shy of $50 million
• A $49 million renovation to Eagle Hall
• A renovation and expansion of Carrier Library with a budget of $95.7 million
• A $43 million resource recovery renovation
• A $25 million renovation of the Convocation Center
• A $23 million renovation of Johnston Hall
The board of visitors did not present a timeline for these projects as it needs funding approval before being slated.
There are $273 million in construction projects underway. The $127.5 million Atlantic Union Bank Center is slated to be completed by December 2020.
The new College of Business is costing just shy of $100 million and will be ready by next summer.
The $37 million renovation of Phillips Hall is slated to be completed by fall 2020, and the $9 million renovation to Jackson Hall in December 2020.
Projects that will be completed this summer include the installation of a traffic light on University Boulevard, installation of new turf for the football stadium and UREC, and an extension of Grace Street.
Projects recently completed were the East Camus Parking Deck in August, the land bridge, also in August, the $55 million renovation of Paul Jennings Hall, and the renovation of Wilson Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.