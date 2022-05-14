Since the pandemic, every class that graduated from high school or college had unique challenges.
From social distanced graduation ceremonies, to virtual learning, to moving into dorms while wearing masks, to being sent home for a month in the middle of the semester.
The Class of 2022 is no different. But it is the first cohort to graduate having two years of “normal” and two years in the pandemic.
Libby Dickinson, a James Madison University marketing major, said she really only remembers the latter. As the president of the College of Business fraternity Phi Chi Theta, a lot fell on Dickinson to keep activities going when the world shrank to the size of a computer screen.
But the experience reminded Dickinson of why she chose to go to JMU in the first place: JMU students love JMU, and JMU students love each other.
Fraternity business shifted to taking care of each other, checking in to make sure everyone was doing OK.
“Everything slowed down,” Dickinson said. “It forced us to find new ways to have fun and to be kinder than ever to each other and ourselves.”
Dickinson graduated on Friday along with 920 of her cohorts. The co-valedictorian said she remembers touring the campus during her senior year of high school and telling her parents how “annoying” it was the students at JMU were acting like they loved JMU so much. It wasn’t until she toured other campuses that she realized, there was no faking it at JMU. JMU students really love the school that much.
“And now I give tours, and I’m that person,” Dickinson said. She’ll be moving to Richmond next month to work for ADP, a human resources management company.
Friday’s College of Business ceremony was held in the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The joy of being in-person to celebrate was palpable and not something they’ll soon take for granted.
President Jonathan Alger welcomed the thousands of guests gathered and talked about this past year and his frequent walks around the campus of JMU.
“More and more people take the time to smile and say hello ... I reflect on the fact that we treasure human connections now more than ever,” he said.
Alger highlighted some of the accomplishments of the College of Business this past year, which included the raising of hundreds of thousands of dollars for individual departments and for scholarships. JMU was also the only school in the commonwealth to successfully reinstate study abroad programs. Business students went to Antwerp, Belgium, and France among other destinations.
Alger told the graduates to continue to wear their purple and to come back to visit often.
“The future generation of Dukes need you,” Alger said.
James Irving, associate professor of the School of Accounting, highlighted four tangible attributes he believes lead to a rewarding and successful post-baccalaureate life: perseverance, staying true to yourself, paying it forward and gratitude.
But it was the first one that really summed up the Class of 2022.
“You faced adversity unlike anything in my lifetime,” Irving said. “You persevered.”
