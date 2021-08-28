Area colleges and universities are making it difficult for students to participate in on-campus activities without being fully vaccinated.
Bridgewater College announced students who choose not to be vaccinated must be tested for COVID-19 three times a week. The school is also planning to unenroll students who don't turn in a waiver or a vaccination record by Sept. 14.
James Madison University it threatening to turn off students' JACards, which allow them access to dining halls and dorms, if they don't turn in a vaccination record or an assumption of risk form.
On both campus, the number of students who have chosen not to be vaccinated is low, about 10% for BC and 9% for JMU. However, the latter is still reporting that 10% of students, and 20% of employees have yet to turn in either a waiver or a vaccination record.
Along with turning off JACards, JMU is also planning to fine students $50 for not responding to a request for vaccination information, with more penalties possible.
Students who are unvaccinated are required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. Missing three testing opportunities will result in being removed from classes, said Ginny Cramer, a spokesperson for JMU.
Conversations are underway to consider possible further repercussions for those who have not submitted either vaccination documentation or the assumption of risk waiver.
Although JMU said JACards would be turned off for those who hadn't submitted information by Aug. 12, the university has not taken that action yet.
Final warnings are being sent to students who have not submitted either proof of vaccination or assumption of risk waiver. Many students are already following up to submit documentation. Those who do not will have their JACcards deactivated soon, Cramer said.
But it's not the students who are dragging their feet submitting documentation as much as it is staff. According to JMU's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, nearly 20% of employees at JMU have not submitted either a waiver or a vaccination record. Of those who have, the overwhelming majority have chosen to be vaccinated, with less than 2% having signed a waiver.
Employees who have not reported their vaccination status will be required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing and disclose weekly the results of those tests, Cramer said.
"Failure to adhere to that expectation may result in disciplinary action, up to and including unpaid leave," she said.
Those who have not reported their vaccination status, as well as unvaccinated employees, will be notified if they don’t adhere to the testing protocol or weekly results disclosure; their supervisors will be notified as well.
JMU students began returned to campus Aug. 20. Bridgewater College students began moving in on the Aug. 19.
Eastern Mennonite University has said that students who choose not to get vaccinated may have to pass on certain on-campus activities but is not considering any harsher penalty, including unenrolling students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.