Officials at James Madison University have decided to conclude a student, staff and faculty survey on the names of three buildings on campus a week early.
After receiving hundreds of responses to a survey about the names of Maury, Ashby and Jackson halls, the university decided to close the survey on Wednesday instead of keeping it open until June 26 as originally planned, said Caitlyn Read, spokesperson for the university.
The three buildings are named after Confederate military figures, and serious discussions are taking place across the country about whether these figures should continue to be honored with building names and statues after they supported a war to continue enslaving black people.
Officials will take the results of the survey and aggregate the findings to determine the best course of action.
-- Staff Report
