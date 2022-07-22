The New Civil Liberties Alliance filed an appeal Monday on behalf of a former forensics coach at James Madison University after the U.S. District Court dismissed her complaint against the university in March.
In a statement, the New Civil Liberties Alliance said the appeal is against the U.S. District Court’s judgement that dismissed Alyssa Reid’s complaint against JMU, alleging violations of due process during Title IX investigative and disciplinary proceedings.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon dismissed Reid’s suit March 29, noting it was filed too late and the two-year statute of limitations had passed.
On Jan. 3, 2019, JMU placed Reid on a leave of absence pending results of an investigation and adjudication of a complaint filed by Reid’s ex-girlfriend, who was a graduate student and later a faculty member at JMU. After receiving the reprimand, Reid quit her job and filed a lawsuit against the university.
JMU’s sexual misconduct policy was not applicable to Reid’s relationship, the New Civil Liberties Alliance said, because the complainant was never enrolled in Reid’s class or under her supervision, a member of the team Reid coached, nor were there any other relationship where Reid had the opportunity to pressure a relationship with her.
“Furthermore, at the time the policy was promulgated, the complainant was no longer a student of any kind and instead was an employee of equal rank at the University,” the New Civil Liberties Alliance said in its statement. “Nevertheless, JMU wielded this policy retroactively against Ms. Reid.”
Reid was precluded from confronting and cross-examining her accuser and other witnesses, the New Civil Liberties Alliance said, and could not craft her defense because JMU did not provide her with charges from the evidence in a timely manner.
“JMU pursued an unconstitutional process based on the wrong policies, depriving Ms. Reid of her foundational notice and due process rights,” the New Civil Liberties Alliance said in its statement.
The nonprofit cited two prior Supreme Court rulings determining when a cause of action in Title VII or Title IX cases accrue, the focus must be the date when the university formally notifies an employee of its official position.
“Within JMU’s kangaroo court system, Alyssa Reid was presumed guilty and was given no realistic chance to prove her case,” New Civil Liberties Alliance senior litigation counsel Greg Dolin said in a statement. “We are confident that the Fourth Circuit will see JMU proceedings in this case for what they were — a mockery of due process and fair dealing — and will let our client have her day in court.”
A JMU spokesperson said the university does not comment on pending litigation.
