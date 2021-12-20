Sheary Darcus Johnson looked out over the James Madison University winter Class of 2021 on Saturday morning and remembered when she was sitting in those seats.
Well, not exactly those seats. Saturday’s commencement ceremony was held in the new Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus’ east side. The east side of campus was not even a thought when Darcus Johnson graduated from then Madison College in 1970.
And the diversity before her on Saturday was certainly not present when Darcus Johnson became the first Black graduate of the school, 66 years after the doors opened in 1904.
Darcus Johnson also graduated in 1974 with her master’s degree and would go on to receive her doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her many accomplishments included the publication of two books and the founding of two nonprofits. For all of that, Darcus Johnson has a building on campus renamed in her honor, and she was asked to give the commencement address.
“When I look at you, I see potential,” Darcus Johnson said to the approximately 1,000 graduates of the Class of 2021. “I see individuals who have been educated and enlightened to lead productive and meaningful lives.”
Darcus Johnson shared with the graduates some perspectives she’s gained and some advice for the future.
Darcus Johnson entered JMU to pursue her dream of becoming a school librarian, for which she knew she would need a degree. She had no idea the impact her graduating would have.
“Others may be blessed by your steps as well,” she said.
Among the advice Darcus Johnson gave graduates on Saturday was to live balanced lives, body, soul and spirit.
“Try not to work so hard, making a career and reaching goals and making money that you forget to relax with family and friends,” she said.
Darcus Johnson told them to learn from others, be lifelong learners in general, to build a solid relationship with the God of the Bible, and to love others. She reminded students of the John Donne quote: “No man is an island entire until himself.”
“One of my mentors used to say ... you haven’t learned to live if you haven’t learned to love,” Darcus Johnson said. “You need people and people need you.”
At Saturday’s commencement, 852 students received undergraduate degrees, 130 received graduate degrees and 13 received doctoral degrees.
The top three most popular undergraduate majors were nursing, health sciences and sports and recreation management. Physical assistant studies, occupational therapy and business administration and executive leadership were the top three graduate programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.