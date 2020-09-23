After an extensive search attracting candidates from around the country, James Madison University tapped Brent Lewis as its first associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a press release.
Lewis will work in the Division of Student Affairs and lead the DEI portfolio, which consists of the Office of Disability Services; Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression; and the Center for Multicultural Student Services, according to a press release.
“Dr. Lewis received unanimous support from our search committee and I see him as an incredible partner with me in shaping the future of the student experience at James Madison University,” Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said in the press release.
In the press release, Lewis said, “I am very honored to join the JMU campus community as the associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. I am passionate about DEI work and creating engagement opportunities for our campus to grow, learn, develop and create an equity-minded approach to student learning that is infused to every aspect of the student experience.”
Lewis earned a doctorate in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University and has worked in a number of student affairs positions at a variety of colleges and universities, including student engagement and involvement, multicultural services, LGBTQ services and residence life, the release says. He has held positions at Randolph College, Fayetteville State University and North Carolina Central University.
In addition to his professional experience in student affairs, he has taught undergraduate and graduate level courses. His dissertation was on the social and cultural experience of gay and lesbian students attending historically black colleges or universities, the press release says. Lewis said in the press release that JMU’s efforts to become a better place for all students “aligns to my purpose and passion.”
Lewis’ appointment was effective Sept. 1.
Another full time administrator dealing with “diversity, equality, and inclusion “. How many full time administrators are involved with this? I think the answer is approximately five, earning around one million dollars. Also, having seen the most recent edition of the Madison Magazine, I got the impression that JMU was already a predominately black institution. I hear that some of the big supporters of JMU are backing off their giving. Jon Alger is way too liberal for many alumni who have historically supported JMU.
Did they hire a Vice President in charge of renaming buildings that offend students?
Actually what they mean by “diversity, equity and inclusion” is exclusion of whites in general and white heterosexual males in particular. This is really nothing to be concerned about given the antiquated and obsolete business model that historic universities are tied to. They are on their last legs though they do not seem to know it - - and good riddance to them for their irrelevance.
On the bright side there will be a plethora of “affordable housing” in the “friendly city” in which there are 70,000 different languages spoken in its schools.
