After an extensive search attracting candidates from around the country, James Madison University tapped Brent Lewis as its first associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a press release.
Lewis will work in the Division of Student Affairs and lead the DEI portfolio, which consists of the Office of Disability Services; Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression; and the Center for Multicultural Student Services, according to a press release.
“Dr. Lewis received unanimous support from our search committee and I see him as an incredible partner with me in shaping the future of the student experience at James Madison University,” Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said in the press release.
In the press release, Lewis said, “I am very honored to join the JMU campus community as the associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. I am passionate about DEI work and creating engagement opportunities for our campus to grow, learn, develop and create an equity-minded approach to student learning that is infused to every aspect of the student experience.”
Lewis earned a doctorate in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University and has worked in a number of student affairs positions at a variety of colleges and universities, including student engagement and involvement, multicultural services, LGBTQ services and residence life, the release says. He has held positions at Randolph College, Fayetteville State University and North Carolina Central University.
In addition to his professional experience in student affairs, he has taught undergraduate and graduate level courses. His dissertation was on the social and cultural experience of gay and lesbian students attending historically black colleges or universities, the press release says. Lewis said in the press release that JMU’s efforts to become a better place for all students “aligns to my purpose and passion.”
Lewis’ appointment was effective Sept. 1.
