The fall semester for James Madison University students began a month ago, but there are still students who have not reported whether they are vaccinated and consequences have been put in place.
Most students have reported that they are vaccinated or have signed an assumption of risk waiver. Only 72 students are holding out, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. Ninety-one percent of students at JMU are fully vaccinated, with only 8% signing the assumption of risk form. The latter group must submit to weekly testing and will still be required to wear masks indoors if the mask mandate is lifted.
There has been a progressive discipline process for students who have not reported their vaccination status and/or are not participating in testing, including fines and deactivation of their JACard, which is their on-campus access card, said Ginny Cramer, spokesperson for the university.
The next step for students who have not submitted complete vaccination records is they’ll be dropped from their classes, which Cramer said will start next week.
If the requested documentation is not provided, those students will not be able to re-enroll in classes until the spring 2022 semester, Cramer said.
While only a small number of students have not submitted their vaccination status, a larger percentage of employees has not.
Only 86% of JMU employees are fully vaccinated, with 8% having signed a waiver. There are still about 5% who haven’t done either.
Employees who have not reported their vaccination status and unvaccinated employees will be required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing and disclose the results of those tests, Cramer said. Failure to adhere to that expectation may result in disciplinary action, up to and including unpaid leave.
Those who do not comply with the weekly testing requirement will be notified if they don’t adhere to the testing protocol or weekly results disclosure; their supervisors will be notified as well.
Employees failing to report their vaccination status may face additional disciplinary actions in the future, regardless of testing status.
In addition, students who are unvaccinated are required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. Missing three testing opportunities will result in them being removed from classes.
JMU has had a fairly low rate of positive COVID-19 cases, especially compared to this time last year when positive cases were surging, requiring students to be sent home for a month.
As of Wednesday there were 45 active cases and 270 cases total. For comparison, Rockingham County Public Schools with half the total enrollment of JMU is approaching 300 total cases in the same amount of time. However, all JMU students have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine, whereas only RCPS students 12 years old and older can get the vaccine at this time. Emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 could be approved soon.
