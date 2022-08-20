If it seemed busier on the roads of Harrisonburg on Friday, the start of James Madison University’s move-in for new and returning students can claim the cause of some of that.
When it’s all said and done, more than 4,750 freshmen will make their way into their dorms with the help of families and hundreds of student volunteers.
Move-in day for first-year students was Friday and today, transfer students will move in Sunday, and upperclassman will move in Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, said Eric Gorton, media relations coordinator for the university.
“Move-in time slots were available online the first week of this month,” Gorton said. “It was up to students/families to select move-in times.”
By 2 p.m. on Friday, new freshman Aiden Gammache was all moved into his dorm in Shenandoah Hall and was waiting for his new roommate to finish doing the same.
Gammache was with his mom, Lori, who was wearing a “JMU Mom” T-shirt, and his sister and grandmother.
Lori is a 2000 grad of JMU and said she was excited when her son chose to attend her alma mater.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I’m so excited for him and I know he’ll be taken good care of here. But it’s hard to say goodbye, or at least see you later.”
Aiden Gammache said he chose JMU not just because of his mom’s ties, but because it’s close to his home in Loudoun and because of the engineering program, which he plans to join.
“I just felt really comfortable when I came to the campus,” Gammache said. “Everyone is so nice.”
Nice was the theme of Friday’s move-in. JMU senior Molly Flynn was one of the many students helping coordinate the efforts and overseeing the freshmen orientation guides.
“I’ve spoken with a lot of first-year students and their families and everyone is so nice,” Flynn said.
As of Friday afternoon, Flynn said the first day of move-in was going smoothly thanks to the help of hundreds of volunteers, both freshmen guides and members of clubs and organizations who turned out to help.
“We’ve had a steady flow of families,” Flynn said.
Classes begin for all JMU students on Wednesday.
New students at Eastern Mennonite University will move in on Aug. 27 and returning students will move in Aug. 28.
Freshmen at Bridgewater College moved in Thursday and returning and transfer students will move in on Sunday.
