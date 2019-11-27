College Factual has named James Madison University the best college for veterans in the United States.
College Factual looked at a number of different factors to determine the ranking — including veteran affordability, veteran population, veteran policies and resources, veteran satisfaction and overall college quality.
“It’s important when you get out of the force to be able to figure out what you want to do next,” said Hannah Robinson, media coordinator for the university. “We’re really proud of the services we offer veterans.”
JMU has a veteran scholars task force that is comprised of 30 students, faculty and staff members to make the transition from the military to college smooth for those who have served.
“It’s important to support all students, and especially those non-traditional students,” Robinson said.
According to the task force website, the mission of the organization is “enhancing the student veteran academic experience and professional development by providing a continuum of services.”
The veterans task force provides services ranging from counseling, financial aid, academic planning, outreach and engagement, graduate services and more.
“It’s wonderful for our work and efforts to build a community that serves student veterans to be recognized nationally,” said Jennifer Taylor, student veteran association faculty advisor for the task force.
“Our student veterans work hard to set and achieve their academic and professional goals and we are humbled to serve them.”
The veterans task force is supported by the university’s Army ROTC. Just recently the Army ROTC placed hundreds of flags on the Quad for Veterans Day.
“It’s important to make sure those faculty and students who have served feel seen,” Robinson said.
The top five colleges named by College Factual were:
• JMU
• University of Minnesota — Twin Cities
• Texas A&M University — College Station
• University of Florida
• Excelsoir College
