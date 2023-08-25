As James Madison University kicks off the fall 2023 school year, there are a number of safety measures that can be taken to ensure the well-being of students and the community — JMU police gave some advice.
JMU officer Jason Phillips offered some history about crimes that have occurred in the past, and services and tips that can help keep individuals safe.
There is a history of thefts and extortion through social media with JMU students, according to Phillips. There have been larceny issues with students that reside off campus, said Phillips. In particular, theft of vehicle parts and content. There has also been a history of individuals extorting students on social media.
A student may be on Snapchat or Instagram when someone contacts them, saying that they have videos or nudes of the student. The person may then ask the student for money, in exchange for not releasing the information, said Phillips.
“We see a lot … of crimes like that,” he said.
A lot of times the person threatening the student is outside of the country. The student is advised to stay away from the person and not engage, said Phillips. Students can also contact campus police.
At times there can also be some discord between permanent residence and college students. These misunderstandings are usually based around the busy social life of a college student, Phillips explained.
“We definitely want people to get a college experience, but obviously, if it's something that's going to create a liability to either themselves or the community, that is when we are involved to step in,” said Phillips.
Harrisonburg City has noise ordinances that can be reviewed at the city of Harrisonburg website.
“We have a joint patrol task force that works closely with the city of Harrisonburg policing,” said Phillips.
JMU Safety Programs and Tips
JMU offers a program called RAD, Rape Aggression Defense, which is a women's self-defense program, said Phillips.
The course teaches participants how to be “situationally aware of a potentially bad situation,” said Phillips. There are several components to self-awareness throughout the course.
Phillips highlighted a few of the tips that the program covers, such as how to address safety at night, on dates and how to prepare for potential situations that could occur. These tips can help female students at JMU stay safe, but, he said, the tips can help others in the community as well.
It is important to find a safe place to park when out late at night, he said. When parking, it is suggested to park near a well-lit area. However, if someone finds themself in a dangerous area, then consider parking close to the building or your exit, said Phillips. Assess the parking lot, where you will be, and what is best for the situation.
Once leaving the building and heading back to the vehicle, have “[your] keys ready to enter into the vehicle,” said Phillips. “We ask that [the student] take observations around the vehicle … making sure that nothing seems out of place."
Upon entering the vehicle, make sure it is secure, it is clear inside and the doors are locked, before starting the vehicle and driving off, said Phillips.
“Always think about safety first,” said Phillips.
Another tip the program offers is what to do when an individual is out drinking for the evening.
“Do not drink anything that you don’t know where the source is from,” said Phillips.
When going out on a date, always inform others of where you are. The program teaches “how to be independent,” said Phillips — meaning don’t rely on others for money or help getting home.
"[The program basically reviews] the different types of situations that could potentially go wrong and how not to put yourself in those situations,” said Phillips.
The RAD program also teaches defense techniques and how to deal with confrontation, according to Phillips.
JMU also has training on “defensive tactics ... ground assaults or any type of standing assaults,” said Phillips. Teaching these techniques can help with situations, like if someone is walking and theirwrist is grabbed.
Programs are open to all JMU students, faculty and staff. JMU self-defense classes are geared toward women, however, if a male expresses a desire to attend, depending on resources, accommodations could be made, according to Phillips.
JMU police also have active shooter trainings, where they go through, methods of run, hide or fight, said Phillips. This covers what type of response students can expect from the police and what the student should do if they are not able to get away.
“A lot of people when they first get to college itself, it is a learning experience. The first time away from their parents, acting as their [own] individual adult,” said Phillips. “A lot of people we try to educate so that they don't go through an attempt to push those boundaries past a point to where … they become either a liability to themself or to the university community."
