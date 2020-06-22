James Madison University is poised to rename three campus buildings honoring Confederate figures.
The university announced Monday that senior leadership will recommend the board of visitors change the names of Ashby, Jackson and Maury halls. Officials will not, however, consider changing the school's name from the nation's fourth president.
The decision comes as Confederate monuments throughout the state are scheduled to come down or are being brought down by protesters in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after his neck was pinned under the knee of a white officer for nearly nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and is charged with murder.
Outrage over his death and treatment of Black people by police has prompted a larger discussion over systemic racism, and statues and other honors to Confederate leaders are facing renewed criticism.
Earlier this month, JMU opened a survey to current and former students, faculty, staff regarding Ashby, Jackson and Maury halls.
The survey closed early last week after hundreds of comments came in.
"We recognize that these building names are a painful reminder of a history of oppression, and that they send an unwelcoming message to Black students, faculty and staff in particular. That is not who we are or who we want to be," JMU President Jonathan Alger said in a press release. "Much has changed since those buildings were named more than 100 years ago. JMU has evolved into a national institution that welcomes students from all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. We have a responsibility to change and evolve, and while that process can be messy and painful at times, it is at the heart of what it means to be a university."
The release says senior leadership members will recommend the name changes to the board of visitors, and they expect it will be approved during a special meeting to be held virtually this summer.
The release notes that Madison owned slaves and says "the university recognizes Madison's flaws as well as his virtues. The university will continue to honor his legacy through the name of the institution, and carry forward his vision 'to form a more perfect Union.'"
