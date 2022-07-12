When students arrive at James Madison University for their “Summer Springboard” orientation during the summer, it might be the first time they’ve set foot on the campus that will be their home for the next four years.
Depending on how far away families live from the Harrisonburg campus, they may have made their college decision without getting to tour the school.
That’s what makes orientation so important, said Casey Ouren, director of orientation. Ouren has been the director less than a year but has worked in the office of orientation since 2013. Although only a daylong event, it’s the bridge between thinking about JMU as a college choice and starting as a freshman.
Before the pandemic, JMU saw about 96% of freshmen attending one of the Summer Springboard sessions throughout July. Two years ago all orientations were virtual. Last year there were two virtual orientation days and this summer that number is down to one. But even with the pandemic and the concern over traveling, JMU hopes to see orientation participation numbers in the 90% or higher range.
Orientation is meant to show students the big picture of what they can expect when they’re students, but also help connect them with other students in their major that they may end up having classes with in the fall, Ouren said.
“It’s setting them up for future success,“ she said.
At Summer Springboard, new freshmen will check in and get their materials for the day. They will have a universitywide welcome before meeting with students from the college of their major. During these sessions students will receive information specific to their program, including everything from how to get it, opportunities available specifically for that college, resources and how to stay connected.
After that students meet with their orientation peer adviser for a peer discussion. This is a meeting between incoming students and an upperclassman and will involve ways to make their time at JMU a success both academically and socially.
And finally, students will meet with their freshman adviser. All students attending Summer Springboard have already signed up for fall classes, and this is a chance for them to go over their fall schedule with their adviser to make sure nothing needs changed or tweaked.
Students used to sign up for their fall classes during orientation, Ouren said. However, by signing up ahead of time, this gives students more time to consider the classes they want to take instead of being limited to the advisory session during orientation.
“They’re going to have to know how to go through the process of signing up for classes anyway,” Ouren said. “And this way they get a chance to sit down and go over it and know they got it right.”
Wendy Carlin came from New York with her daughters Emma and Ava on Monday for Summer Springboard. Emma is the older daughter and Ava will be a member of the JMU Class of 2026 and will be a College of Business major.
Ava was busy with orientation activities on Monday, which gave Wendy and Emma a chance to explore more of the campus. It was Emma’s first time at JMU wanting to see “where little sister will be going,” Wendy said.
Wendy and Ava have been to JMU now three times. Carlin said that her daughter wanted to go south for school and was looking at schools in Tennessee and Virginia but ultimately chose JMU because of the investment that the school has recently made to the College of Business.
“They’ve put so much money into it and [Ava] wanted to be a part of that,” Carlin said.
But perhaps the most exciting aspect of orientation is students get their JAC Card, which will be their access to buildings, their dorm and their meal plan.
“Their decision is reaffirmed,” Ouren said. “They go from nervous to, ‘I’ll see you in August.’ And that transition happens all in one day.”
Summer Springboard orientation will continue through next week.
