James Madison University, Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University have entered into a system-wide agreement for telehealth and tele-mental health services with TimelyMD. TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being resource for institutions of higher education and has worked with more than 1 million college students, according to a press release.
Mental health continues to be of particular concern to students and campus leaders. In a recent article from Inside Higher Ed, 14% of students say their mental health got worse at the start of the pandemic and remained unchanged, while only 10% said they haven’t had mental health challenges.
Approximately 56% of students responding said their mental health was fair or poor, nearly one in five students had suicidal ideation, and three-quarters struggled with anxiety or depression while at college.
TimelyCare serves as a 24/7 virtual extension of campus counseling center resources, with a goal of improving student well-being, engagement and retention, according to a press release. Through TimelyCare on their phone or other device, students can now select from a wide-ranging menu of virtual care options from licensed counselors and mental health providers – at no cost and without the need to bill costs to traditional insurance – including:
• On-demand mental health support (TalkNow)
• Appointment-based mental health counseling
• Psychiatric support
• Health coaching
• Care navigation with basic needs
• Digital self-care content
In addition, 12 scheduled counseling visits are available at no cost for each student throughout the year.
“These services will complement what is already provided through our student health and counseling centers,” said JMU President Jonathan Alger in a press release. “TimelyCare will be yet another resource to which the university community will have access through a wonderful statewide partnership.”
Services will be available for students starting in the fall 2022 semester.
