The deadline for showing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is fast approaching for James Madison University students.
Unless students sign a waiver to not get the vaccine, in which case they will be required to adhere to mask-wearing, social distancing, and random testing, they must show proof of vaccination by July 8, said Mary-Hope Vass, spokesperson for the university.
It was also announced at a recent board of visitors meeting that the University Health Center now has vaccines available to distribute. The University Health Center already has more than 10,000 records to process, Vass said.
Bridgewater College is also requiring students to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester.
“We are requiring students to submit proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 no later than Monday, Aug. 2,” said Jessica Luck, editor and director of media relations for the college. “They may also provide a completed medical or religious exemption form instead.”
BC expects to return in the fall to operations as a fully residential college with in-person learning and living for all except those who traditionally qualify as commuter students.
Students can submit their vaccination records through the college’s website.
Faculty and staff are also being required to submit vaccination records by Aug. 2.
At the end of May, Blue Ridge Community College announced the reopening of campus on July 6, and fall semester classes beginning Aug. 23 will be in-person while still offering online and hybrid class options for students who prefer those modes.
“We are thrilled to welcome our students and community back to the campus,” BRCC President John Downey said in a press release. “After more than a year of pandemic-required restrictions, it’s going to be exciting to have their energy and presence back in our classrooms.”
While not a requirement, the college encourages its students and employees to get their COVID vaccinations, and masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated while in BRCC buildings.
