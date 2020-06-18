While a number of projects and improvements have been put on hold for schools and organizations across the commonwealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent loss in funding — including construction of the new Harrisonburg High School — capital projects at James Madison University will continue on schedule.
The university has a number of multimillion dollar projects underway, and because they were funded before COVID-19, they will continue as planned, said Mary-Hope Vass, a spokesperson for the university.
Only smaller engineering projects such as parking signage have been put on hold at this time.
As of November 2019, there were $273 million in construction projects underway. The $127.5 million Atlantic Union Bank Center is slated to be completed by December.
The new College of Business is costing just shy of $100 million and will be ready by next summer.
The $37 million renovation of Phillips Hall is slated to be completed by fall, and the $9 million renovation to Jackson Hall in December.
Projects recently completed were the East Camus Parking Deck in August, the land bridge, also in August, the $55 million renovation of Paul Jennings Hall, and the renovation of Wilson Hall.
In November the board of visitors also heard a presentation on future projects. Those included:
• An expansion of Warren/Taylor Hall, also known as Madison Union, with a budget of just shy of $50 million
• A $49 million renovation to Eagle Hall
• A renovation and expansion of Carrier Library with a budget of $95.7 million
• A $43 million resource recovery renovation
• A $25 million renovation of the Convocation Center
• A $23 million renovation of Johnston Hall
