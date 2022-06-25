James Madison University’s Executive Committee of the Board of Visitors met to discuss tuition for the 2022-23 year on Wednesday. They voted to adjust the previously approved tuituion hikes approved by the Board of Visitors in April.
At a regularly scheduled Board of Visitors meeting held April 22, the board voted on tuition and mandatory fees, pending the outcome of the state budget and to allow the Executive Committee to reconvene for any necessary adjustments.
The results were:
- Virginia undergraduate students– Annual tuition increased by $294 or 3.9%
- Non-resident undergraduate students– Annual tuition increased by $358 or 1.5%
- Virginia graduate students– Annual tuition increased by $18 per credit hour or 3.9%
- Virginia non-resident graduate students– Annual tuition increased by $18 per credit hour or 1.5%
However, the Executive Committee voted to adjust these numbers slightly.
The Executive Committee voted to reduce tuition that had been previously set in April for in-state undergraduate and in-state graduate students to 3%. All in-state undergraduate students will receive a one-time scholarship to cover the cost of the tuition increase, which will be $224 for the year.
— Staff Report
