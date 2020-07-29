For the second year in a row, James Madison University is ranking No. 1 for graduates getting a job in their field post-graduation, according to data compiled by Zippia based on information from the Department of Education College Scorecard and statewide job placement numbers 10 years after graduation.
Preliminary numbers for the Class of 2019, from the Office of Career and Academic Planning, show that 98% of graduates had either pursued graduate studies or were having an experience in their field of study six months after graduating, said Andy Perrine, associate vice president of communications and marketing.
That 98% is based on information gathered on 86% of students, the extent to which the university can keep track of them after they graduate.
In the past five years, JMU has consistently had a job procurement rating of between 92% and 96%, according to Perrine.
There are a number of factors that go into why JMU students have had the success they have had in securing jobs after graduation. Some of it has to do with the students who attend JMU in the first place, as well as the school’s hybrid model of research and liberal arts.
“We start with an excellent student,” Perrine said. “The folks that are attracted to JMU have a perspective on life and can relate to people who they are going to school with and with whom they will then work.”
Employers say they expect graduates not only to have the skills necessary to the job of their field, but the social and emotional skills to be able to work well with others and understand the context and bigger picture of their jobs. The students who come to JMU and graduate tend to be those type of employees, according to employers, Perrine said.
On top of that, JMU provides a hybrid learning opportunity that is both focused on research and the liberal arts experience. The former allows students to gain skills that relate directly to jobs, while the latter allows students to pursue passions outside of their careers, making for a well-rounded person.
The hybrid model, which began with former President Ronald Carrier and the creation of the Integrate Sciences and Technology programs, was then consolidated with the established general education program by former President Linwood Rose. Now it’s being taken nationally by President Jonathan Alger, which is why the school is garnering recognition such as this on post-grad job statistics, Perrine said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.