James Madison University received two grants to help support the humanities from Virginia Humanities.
The first grant is for $2,000 and will support the library system at JMU and its program, New Virginians Storytelling. According to a press release, the money will support a storytelling workshop and related events focusing on immigration stories, presented in conjunction with the traveling version of the “New Virginians” exhibit developed by the Library of Virginia.
The second grant is for $10,000 and will support the Simms 2.0 initiative, spreading the story of the Lucy F. Simms School.
The money will be use for an expansion of an exhibit on the history of the Lucy F. Simms School in Harrisonburg and creation of two smaller versions, one to be installed permanently at Harrisonburg High School, the other designed for circulation to sites throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
In total, Virginia Humanities announced $185,650 in recent grants to 27 nonprofit organizations in support of public humanities programs serving communities across the commonwealth.
Since 1974, the Virginia Humanities Grants Program has funded community storytelling projects, historical research, preservation efforts, and more from museums, historical societies, and other cultural nonprofits working throughout the state.
Virginia Humanities grants reach an estimated annual audience of 1.5 million, with an average 4:1 dollar match.
To learn more about Virginia Humanities, go to virginiahumanities.org.
