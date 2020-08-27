James Madison University continues to be recognized by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s best institutions for higher education. On Tuesday, the organization listed JMU in its 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges,” according to a press release.
The guide does not rank the 386 colleges overall, but profiles about 13% of the country’s 3,000 four-year colleges. Colleges are chosen for the book based on data collected annually from administrators about the academic offerings and from surveys of college students.
The book does include a number of rankings, and JMU came in 12th for the best campus food in a survey conducted with students.
Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, said one of the main reasons for JMU’s frequent inclusion in The Princeton Review’s best institutions is the relationship between students and faculty. Instead of a straight lecture dynamic, students and faculty have more of a mentorship relationship.
“And those relationships last past graduation,” Coltman said.
Every year Coltman helps review around 70 applications for tenure, so she has a good grasp of teaching philosophies and what makes the faculty at JMU unique.
“I’m blown away by the depths of analysis and appreciation these faculty have about their teaching methodology,” she said. “And I see it every day too.”
Coltman also said that JMU does a good job or working with local industries to give students real-world experience that goes a long way once students begin looking for internships and after they graduate.
Bridgewater College was also listed as one of the best schools in Virginia.
Of Virginia’s more than 40 four-year colleges and universities, JMU and nine others are listed in “The Best 386 Colleges.” The list can be found at www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-colleges.
