The names of three James Madison University campus buildings will likely be removed this summer, but the process for renaming them will be a lengthy one.
The university announced Monday that senior leadership will recommend the board of visitors change the names of Ashby, Jackson and Maury halls. Officials will not, however, consider changing the school’s name from the nation’s fourth president.
The decision comes as Confederate monuments throughout the state are scheduled to come down or are being brought down by protesters in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after his neck was pinned under the knee of a white officer for nearly nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and is charged with murder.
Outrage over his death and treatment of Black people by police has prompted a larger discussion over systemic racism, and statues and other honors to Confederate leaders are facing renewed criticism.
JMU encouraged that discussion through a survey sent out to students and faculty, asking them to reflect on the history of the names of the three halls and then to share their recommendations moving forward, said Caitlyn Read, spokesperson for the university.
The responses to the survey soon numbered in the hundreds, and the university closed the survey earlier than expected.
Every response is being read and digested, Read said. Many said that they did not know the history of the buildings or the Confederate figures they were named for.
But the overwhelming majority of survey responses encouraged the university to take down and rename the three campus buildings.
The senior leadership team will recommended to the board of visitors that the names be changed. The senior leadership team is made up of the university president, senior vice president, adviser to the president, the executive director for campus and community programs for access and inclusion, vice president for access and enrollment management, the vice provost for faculty and curriculum, the vice president of administration and finance, the university attorney, the vice president of advancement, vice president of student affairs and the associate vice president of business services.
Although the next board of visitors meeting isn’t scheduled until September, a special summer session will likely be called and a vote taken on the removal of the names, Read said.
Once the vote is official, the names of Ashby, Maury and Jackson Halls can be removed immediately. Temporary names will be put in place while the university undergoes a long, inclusive process for renaming the buildings.
“People have been making suggestions, but we don’t want to speculate as to what they will be,” Read said of the eventual permanent names of the three buildings.
The news that Maury, Ashby and Jackson halls will be changed has been met by people on both sides of the issue when it comes to the greater Harrisonburg community. But as the news was just announced on Monday, it’s hard to know what the majority of people not associated with the university think about it, Read said.
(1) comment
Why did the reporter not ask if the JMU administration supports cultural genocide? It is a simple question requiring a simple yes or no answer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.