James Madison University officials are asking students, faculty and staff to weigh in on the names of three buildings on campus named after Confederate figures.
Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, attention has been brought to statues and names of buildings glorifying those who fought to preserve slavery during the Civil War.
There are three such buildings on JMU’s campus — Jackson, Maury and Ashby Hall, said Caitlyn Read, spokesperson for the university.
On Friday, a survey was sent out to students, faculty and staff asking them to share their thoughts on the names, along with history of the names and the figures they are named after, compiled by a JMU history professor.
Since then the school has received hundreds of responses, Read said. The survey will be open until June 26, at which time the responses will be read and aggregated.
“There is a sense of urgency, but also a high level of importance,” Read said.
Some criticized the survey on social media for the way it portrayed the three Confederate leaders. Some went as far as to say the survey “romanticized” their actions.
There have been incidents when a building on campus has been renamed, but Read said she couldn’t think of a modern incident. In 1913 “Dormitory One” was changed to Burruss Hall and later to Jackson Hall.
Currently the survey is being offered to only students, faculty and staff as those individuals are the ones most affected by the building names.
According to Wikipedia, James Madison owned 100+ slaves. How long before loud demands will be made to change the name of the university?
