James Madison University announced it will shift the first two weeks of the spring semester to virtual learning.
Classes will begin virtually on Jan. 19 and remain online through Jan. 29. On Feb. 1, all courses will be offered according to the delivery mode originally planned, according to a press release.
All on-campus students will receive a two-week credit for their spring housing and dining. The credit amount will depend on the housing and meal plan the student selected. Refunds will be processed as a credit to the student’s account or applied toward any outstanding balance owed.
All students are required to sign an updated "Stop the Spread" agreement. Students are asked to read the agreement carefully and complete it before returning to campus or by Jan. 15, whichever comes first.
Students living on campus will move into their residence halls between Jan. 29 and Jan. 31. Students who were previously approved to return to campus early will be contacted by Residence Life to confirm new dates and arrival times.
Students are expected to complete COVID-19 entry testing before moving into their residence halls. Entry testing dates have shifted to Jan. 29-31, and students will receive additional information next week. This update will include dates, hours and sign-up information.
Many off-campus students will return to the community prior to Feb. 1. JMU will be prepared to operate campus facilities, services and dining starting Jan. 19. JMU is asking off-campus students to be thoughtful and careful upon their return, as contact tracing showed that the initial spread of the virus in the campus community was centered largely around off-campus fall social events. JMU has asked students to limit interaction to less than 10 people within their social bubbles, maintain social distancing and proper mask-wearing.
